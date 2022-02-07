Ameritas Investment Company LLC Purchases 3,738 Shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 23.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,350 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMRE. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Surevest LLC bought a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 3rd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Global Medical REIT by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Medical REIT alerts:

GMRE stock opened at $16.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.82 and a 1-year high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 546.70%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Medical REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Medical REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Medical REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.