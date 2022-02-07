Ameritas Investment Company LLC Makes New $325,000 Investment in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $427,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after buying an additional 91,853 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,367,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,548,000 after buying an additional 30,762 shares during the period. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CrossFirst Bankshares by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 320,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CrossFirst Bankshares stock opened at $15.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $814.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.25. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CFB. TheStreet raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CrossFirst Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

