Ameritas Investment Company LLC Has $257,000 Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,434 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,645,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $840,451,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604,779 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 140.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,902,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,136,000 after buying an additional 2,281,119 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $127,527,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 227.9% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,298,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,578,000 after buying an additional 902,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth approximately $44,100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEG opened at $66.64 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $53.77 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -154.55%.

In other news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $308,754.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,919 shares of company stock worth $2,920,687 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.