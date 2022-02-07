Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 3,733 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 90.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SLB opened at $38.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.17 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day moving average is $31.29. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $24.52 and a one year high of $41.04.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 8.20%. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.88%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen upped their price target on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Argus upped their price target on Schlumberger from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.42.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pierre Chereque sold 8,249 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $324,268.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,634 shares of company stock valued at $1,719,229. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

