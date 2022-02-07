American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Stake Lifted by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American States Water were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 16.2% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 1.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American States Water by 4.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

AWR stock opened at $88.78 on Monday. American States Water has a 12 month low of $70.07 and a 12 month high of $103.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.95 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.48%.

Several research firms recently commented on AWR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered shares of American States Water from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $87.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th.

In related news, Director James L. Anderson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total value of $686,424.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total transaction of $47,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,250 shares of company stock valued at $767,179. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

