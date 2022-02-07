American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) is LNZ Capital LP’s 6th Largest Position

LNZ Capital LP decreased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. American Electric Power accounts for about 5.9% of LNZ Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. LNZ Capital LP’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,210,708,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 0.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,396,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,732,000 after acquiring an additional 134,827 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in American Electric Power by 20.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,163,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,831 shares during the last quarter. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.28 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.56. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.80 and a 1-year high of $91.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $44.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $91.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.63, for a total value of $186,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 6,300 shares of company stock worth $546,084 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

