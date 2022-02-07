American Century Companies Inc. Takes $793,000 Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 176,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $793,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 4.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 49,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 250,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 6.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 59,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 5.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 89,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 44.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 18,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

CHS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $4.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.98. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $7.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.96. The firm has a market cap of $539.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.54.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $453.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 2.16% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

