American Century Companies Inc. Sells 86,017 Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 64.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,291 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,017 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLDD. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,692 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 39.8% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 6,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 114.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 19.7% in the third quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

GLDD stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.96. The company has a market capitalization of $890.74 million, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 0.72. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $13.24 and a twelve month high of $16.28.

In related news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,509 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $39,767.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 2,491 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $39,432.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. provides dredging services. It owns and operates diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.