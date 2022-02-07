American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TPIC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $177,585,000 after purchasing an additional 872,474 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 39.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the second quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in TPI Composites in the third quarter worth approximately $8,949,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in TPI Composites by 284.8% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 257,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 190,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Get TPI Composites alerts:

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard purchased 3,000 shares of TPI Composites stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TPIC. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.07.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $11.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $411.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.23. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.29 and a 52-week high of $81.36.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TPI Composites

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC).

Receive News & Ratings for TPI Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPI Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.