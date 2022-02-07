American Century Companies Inc. Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. 87.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $308.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $395.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.40.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total value of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,735 shares of company stock valued at $2,573,011 over the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $420.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $452.32 and a 200 day moving average of $417.92. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 43.24% and a net margin of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

