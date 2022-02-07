American Century Companies Inc. Has $741,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,031 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 63,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,367,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 85,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 111,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock opened at $92.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.39. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $87.41 and a 1-year high of $110.93.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

