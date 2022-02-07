American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,476 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMBC. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $28,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $31,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 140.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the third quarter worth $45,000. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis C. Robison sold 1,000 shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $59,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $54.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $480.66 million, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.48. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 38.11% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Analysts predict that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.34%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

