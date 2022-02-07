AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Shares Sold by Caas Capital Management LP

Caas Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,334 shares during the quarter. Caas Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMC. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 4,666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 31.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam M. Aron sold 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $25,331,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total value of $2,155,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,606,995 shares of company stock valued at $51,771,442. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $15.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.04. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $72.62.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.15 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($5.70) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $14.30.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. Markets and International Markets segments. The U.S. Markets segment is involved in owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the U.S. The International Markets segment focuses on owning, leasing, or operating theaters and screens in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Italy, Ireland, Portugal, Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and Saudi Arabia.

