Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $13.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Amazon.com in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now expects that the e-commerce giant will earn $13.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $13.55. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2023 earnings at $20.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $61.25 EPS.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

AMZN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,550.00 to $4,625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,299.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,191.56.

AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Monday. Amazon.com has a one year low of $2,707.04 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,261.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,359.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $14.09 EPS.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.