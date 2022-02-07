Altus Group (TSE:AIF) PT Lowered to C$74.00

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$78.00 to C$74.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AIF has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$73.39.

TSE:AIF opened at C$52.20 on Friday. Altus Group has a 12-month low of C$48.95 and a 12-month high of C$72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a PE ratio of 94.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$66.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.15.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$151.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is presently 108.30%.

In other Altus Group news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total value of C$134,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

