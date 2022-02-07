Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd decreased its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) by 79.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 431,009 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Ocular Therapeutix worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $776,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 111,033.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 19,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on OCUL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ:OCUL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.58. 4,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,194. The stock has a market capitalization of $427.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 1.73. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.12 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $12.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.13 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 229.02% and a negative return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 55,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.13 per share, with a total value of $340,828.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 197,042 shares of company stock worth $1,186,308 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

