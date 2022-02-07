Altshuler Shaham Ltd Lowers Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,716,969 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 222,530 shares during the period. Fortinet accounts for about 4.2% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 1.05% of Fortinet worth $578,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 955 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Fortinet by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami raised its position in Fortinet by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 830 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC raised its position in Fortinet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Fortinet by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Shares of FTNT stock traded down $3.85 on Monday, hitting $310.48. 17,749 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,775,904. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $319.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $314.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.76 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23. Fortinet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.00 and a twelve month high of $371.77.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 47.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $342.82.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total transaction of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.16, for a total transaction of $808,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.