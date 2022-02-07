Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $7.65 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $7,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VIS. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,082,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 66,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,456,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 32,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 447.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,080,000 after acquiring an additional 61,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VIS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $189.37. The stock had a trading volume of 522 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,628. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 12 month low of $173.80 and a 12 month high of $208.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.53.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

