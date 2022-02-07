Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $4.36 Million Holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd trimmed its holdings in X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:SNPE) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 0.55% of X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

NYSEARCA:SNPE traded up $0.14 on Monday, reaching $40.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,929. X-trackers S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $43.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.44.

