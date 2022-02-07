Altshuler Shaham Ltd Has $34.90 Million Position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 573.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 466,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 397,634 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned about 3.46% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $34,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IYG. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 18,692.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IYG traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $197.49. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,596. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $193.46 and a 200-day moving average of $193.15. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $156.19 and a 52 week high of $205.00.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

