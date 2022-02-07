Altshuler Shaham Ltd Grows Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in STERIS were worth $2,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 55.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.00.

In other news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 1,950 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total value of $454,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE STE traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $226.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,533. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $170.36 and a fifty-two week high of $248.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.18. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 0.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

