Altshuler Shaham Ltd Acquires 5,556,662 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 738,917.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,557,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,556,662 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 2.3% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $308,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 765,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,653,000 after acquiring an additional 120,189 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 137,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,898,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,963,000 after acquiring an additional 123,190 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,821,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of NYSE WFC traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.86. The stock had a trading volume of 548,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,672,051. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.36. The firm has a market cap of $233.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.30. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.77 and a fifty-two week high of $58.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.61 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.08%.

A number of analysts have commented on WFC shares. Barclays upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a research report on Thursday. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.