Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,894 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALT opened at $7.66 on Monday. Altimmune, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.35 and a 52-week high of $24.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average of $10.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 1.44.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.45). Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,431.80% and a negative return on equity of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altimmune, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Altimmune in a report on Thursday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.03.

Altimmune, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on peptide-based therapeutics for obesity and liver diseases. The company is developing pemvidutide (ALT-801), a novel, GLP-1/glucagon dual agonist for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), and HepTcell(TM), an immunotherapeutic candidate for patients chronically infected with the hepatitis B virus (HBV).

