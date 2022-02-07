Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 330 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $2,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of St. Joe by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in St. Joe by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in St. Joe by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in St. Joe by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 6,078 shares during the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of St. Joe stock opened at $46.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 1.12. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $57.55.

The St. Joe Co engages in the real estate development and management business. It operates through the following segments: Residential ; Hospitality; and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.

