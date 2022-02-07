Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 42.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 11.9% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 9.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.6% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,118,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NWN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.50.

NYSE NWN opened at $46.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.39. Northwest Natural Holding has a twelve month low of $43.07 and a twelve month high of $56.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.07. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $101.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.42%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

