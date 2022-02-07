Alliancebernstein L.P. Decreases Holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 67,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,340 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $2,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 23.0% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the second quarter worth about $244,000. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $35.63 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $31.92 and a 12 month high of $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.00.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. La-Z-Boy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 23.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In other La-Z-Boy news, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 27,529 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total transaction of $967,093.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kurt L. Darrow sold 8,200 shares of La-Z-Boy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total transaction of $319,964.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,444 shares of company stock worth $3,052,446 over the last ninety days. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

