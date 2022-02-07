Alliancebernstein L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Materion by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Materion during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Materion by 3.2% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Materion by 22.1% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Materion by 6.5% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

MTRN opened at $80.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 1.37. Materion Co. has a 12 month low of $63.88 and a 12 month high of $96.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.34 and a 200 day moving average of $79.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.27%.

MTRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Materion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In other Materion news, Director Craig S. Shular sold 1,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.82, for a total value of $150,646.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

