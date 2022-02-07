Alliancebernstein L.P. Acquires 680 Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Premier were worth $2,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Premier in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 23.6% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 3,762 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier during the third quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 119.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 11,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Premier by 15.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,456,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,255,000 after acquiring an additional 854,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Premier news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total value of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $37.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.44 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 15.17%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Premier, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PINC. Barclays boosted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Premier from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments: The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

