ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ALLETE from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of ALLETE from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ALLETE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:ALE traded up $0.55 during trading on Monday, hitting $63.84. 4,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,904. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.29. ALLETE has a 12-month low of $56.84 and a 12-month high of $73.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.65.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $345.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.20 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 5.44% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 283,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,283,000 after buying an additional 68,690 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in ALLETE by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ALLETE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,335,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,407,000 after buying an additional 113,724 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ALLETE by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,140,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the period. 72.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility services. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. The Regulated Operations segment includes regulated utilities; Minnesota Power; SWL&P; and investment in ATC, which regulates utilities that owns and maintains electric transmission assets.

