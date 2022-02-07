Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Insider Rebecca Aretos Sells 1,771 Shares

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) insider Rebecca Aretos sold 1,771 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.75, for a total transaction of $305,940.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Rebecca Aretos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Rebecca Aretos sold 87 shares of Allegiant Travel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.29, for a total transaction of $15,163.23.

Shares of ALGT opened at $173.23 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $181.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 1.58. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $163.60 and a 52-week high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.75 million. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 101.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ALGT. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $275.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.45.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ALGT. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 164.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 319,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,461,000 after purchasing an additional 198,847 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Allegiant Travel in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,375,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 81.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 355,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $68,993,000 after acquiring an additional 159,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,604,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,253,000 after acquiring an additional 156,614 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 146.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,189,000 after acquiring an additional 116,891 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

