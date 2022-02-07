Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) is Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s 4th Largest Position

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 194.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 119,228 shares during the quarter. Alleghany makes up 2.3% of Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp owned 1.32% of Alleghany worth $112,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Alleghany by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,738 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,700,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Alleghany by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,432,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,819,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Alleghany by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,928,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on Y shares. StockNews.com downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of Y traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $685.30. 209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,996. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $594.28 and a 1 year high of $737.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $665.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $663.88.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.60) by $3.34. Alleghany had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates its through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

