Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Shares Sold by Dean Investment Associates LLC

Dean Investment Associates LLC cut its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 26.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,063 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,997 shares during the period. Dean Investment Associates LLC’s holdings in Alico were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALCO. Continental Grain Co. lifted its position in Alico by 0.4% during the second quarter. Continental Grain Co. now owns 827,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,476,000 after buying an additional 3,538 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the second quarter worth approximately $6,391,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Alico by 301.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 80,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,875,000 after buying an additional 60,644 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Alico by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 43,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alico during the third quarter worth approximately $1,343,000. 51.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $33.06 on Monday. Alico, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $249.31 million, a P/E ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. Alico had a return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 37.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.24) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alico, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Alico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.56%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alico from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operations in agriculture, land management, and natural resources. It operates through Alico Citrus and, and Land Management and Other Operations segments. The Alico Citrus segment cultivates citrus trees to produce citrus for delivery to the processed and fresh citrus markets.

