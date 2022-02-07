Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Trimmed by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 716.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at about $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie began coverage on Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.66.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $331.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $108.70 and a 52 week high of $274.29.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The business had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 15.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.