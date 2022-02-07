Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Trading Down 3.4%

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)’s stock price traded down 3.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.81 and last traded at $29.81. 1,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 254,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALBO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $577.21 million, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.88.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $3.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald Harold Wilfred Cooper sold 3,684 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $91,657.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total transaction of $42,098.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,373 shares of company stock worth $158,325 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALBO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 2,151.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 90,960.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the second quarter worth $205,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Albireo Pharma by 36.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,928 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

