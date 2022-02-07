Albar Capital Ltd Trims Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Albar Capital Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,671 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide comprises about 1.0% of Albar Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Albar Capital Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the third quarter worth $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

OTIS stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $62.31 and a 1 year high of $92.84. The firm has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.69.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OTIS. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Barclays cut their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.