Albar Capital Ltd Takes $4.97 Million Position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 92,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,000. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up about 1.7% of Albar Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the second quarter worth $546,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 60.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 202,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,590,000 after purchasing an additional 76,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 71.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile alerts:

SQM has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.63.

NYSE SQM opened at $53.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 52 week low of $40.53 and a 52 week high of $71.50.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 14.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s payout ratio is currently 307.56%.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM).

Receive News & Ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.