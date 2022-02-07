Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $181.90 Million

Analysts predict that Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) will report $181.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Akumin’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.30 million to $182.50 million. Akumin reported sales of $58.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 212.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Akumin will report full year sales of $424.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $422.90 million to $427.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $749.00 million, with estimates ranging from $712.80 million to $771.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Akumin.

Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.50 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AKU. Zacks Investment Research cut Akumin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bankshares cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Akumin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $0.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Akumin by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 301.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 8,621 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 62.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 14,076 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 78.5% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,559,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,214,000 after buying an additional 1,565,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Akumin by 7.7% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 6,220,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 446,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.59% of the company’s stock.

AKU traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $1.20. 73,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,631. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.61. Akumin has a fifty-two week low of $1.16 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of -0.76.

About Akumin

Akumin, Inc engages in the provision of outpatient diagnostic imaging services. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computerized tomography, positron emission tomography, ultrasound, X-ray, mammography and other diagnostic or interventional radiology procedures. The company was founded on August 12, 2015 and is headquartered in Plantation, FL.

