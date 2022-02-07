AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.

BOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:BOS traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 88,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.98. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$16.25 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$141.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$139.95 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AirBoss of America will post 2.8700001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AirBoss of America

AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.

