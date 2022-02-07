AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$54.83.
BOS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of AirBoss of America in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Cormark lifted their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of AirBoss of America from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th.
TSE:BOS traded down C$0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$37.26. The stock had a trading volume of 88,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,684. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.60, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$38.98. AirBoss of America has a 1-year low of C$16.25 and a 1-year high of C$47.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86.
About AirBoss of America
AirBoss of America Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products for automotive, heavy commercial, construction and infrastructure, oil and gas, and defense industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Rubber Solutions, AirBoss Defense Group, and Engineered Products.
