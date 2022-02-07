Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $340.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.25.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $263.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $292.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.34. Air Products and Chemicals has a 1-year low of $249.79 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The company has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.82.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% during the third quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $3,414,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 22.4% during the third quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter valued at $1,257,000. 81.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

