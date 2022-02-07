Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Agrify Corporation is a developer of advanced and proprietary precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. Agrify Corporation is based in BURLINGTON, Mass. “

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Agrify in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AGFY opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.40. Agrify has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $35.94.

Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.87 million. Agrify had a negative net margin of 82.85% and a negative return on equity of 27.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Agrify will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGFY. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Agrify during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agrify by 5,148.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agrify in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace primarily in the United States. It offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

