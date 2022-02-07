AGCO (AGCO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect AGCO to post earnings of $1.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AGCO opened at $114.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. AGCO has a 12-month low of $108.56 and a 12-month high of $158.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.08%.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AGCO stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 442,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,916 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.59% of AGCO worth $57,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AGCO Company Profile
AGCO Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of agricultural equipment and related replacement parts. It operates through the following geographic segments: North America; South America; Europe and Middle East; and Asia, Pacific, and Africa. The Asia/Pacific/Africa segment includes the regions of Australia and New Zealand.
