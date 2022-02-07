AerCap (NYSE:AER) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerCap (NYSE:AER) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AERCAP HOLDINGS is an integrated global aviation company with a leading market position in aircraft and engine leasing, trading and parts sales.They also provides aircraft management services and performs aircraft and engine maintenance, repair and overhaul services and aircraft disassemblies through its certified repair stations. “

AER has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of AerCap from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of AerCap from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a positive rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.00.

NYSE:AER opened at $62.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.26. AerCap has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $71.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.73.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The financial services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 19.53% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in AerCap by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. 93.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AerCap

AerCap Holdings NV engages in aircraft leasing and aviation finance. The firm also provides aircraft owners, financiers and investors with asset services to manage an aircraft portfolio. It operates through leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial aircraft and engines segment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

