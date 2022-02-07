Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Sells 19,057 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,057 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 101,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,070,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 215,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,456,000 after buying an additional 63,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $39.08 on Monday. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.30 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.10.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.18). Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $798.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

