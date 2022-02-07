Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 15,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 33,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $205,000.

Get First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF alerts:

NASDAQ RNDM opened at $53.25 on Monday. First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $58.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.463 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed International Equity Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.