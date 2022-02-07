Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Stake in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in CarLotz, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOTZ) by 18.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,557 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,220 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in CarLotz were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in CarLotz by 21.1% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CarLotz by 7.0% in the second quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 83,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 23.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 62.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in CarLotz by 20.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOTZ stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $227.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.40. CarLotz, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.68 and a 1-year high of $10.93.

CarLotz (NASDAQ:LOTZ) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $68.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.22 million. CarLotz had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 14.14%. Analysts anticipate that CarLotz, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LOTZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarLotz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barrington Research downgraded CarLotz from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

CarLotz, Inc operates as a consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace that provides its corporate vehicle sourcing partners and retail sellers of used vehicles. The company serves corporate vehicle sourcing partners, which include fleet leasing companies, rental car companies, banks, captive finance companies, third-party remarketers, wholesalers, companies that manage their own fleets, and original equipment manufacturers; retail sellers of used vehicles to individuals; and retail customers.

