Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases 11,748 Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $161,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 16.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 587,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after acquiring an additional 84,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 642.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 126,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 109,444 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at $1,075,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 49.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $10.26 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market cap of $132.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.06 and a beta of 1.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.70%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 375.01%.

EARN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

