Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Has $326,000 Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,028 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth $138,840,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth $40,224,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 2,101,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,167,000 after purchasing an additional 286,417 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the second quarter worth $23,689,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 15.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,269,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,717,000 after purchasing an additional 167,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of BAP opened at $135.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $127.11 and its 200-day moving average is $119.25. Credicorp Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $88.67 and a fifty-two week high of $169.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $680.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $870.02 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 14.88% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

