Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CALM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 1,482.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 100,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,505,000 after acquiring an additional 94,569 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 16.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the first quarter worth about $161,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 362.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 16,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Cal-Maine Foods by 16.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALM opened at $41.26 on Monday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.85 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -257.88 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.68.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). Cal-Maine Foods had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $390.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

About Cal-Maine Foods

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

