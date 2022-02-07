Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Acquires 100 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTS. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 37.8% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $211,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $224,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the third quarter worth $225,000. 74.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WTS opened at $149.69 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.44 and a 12 month high of $212.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Watts Water Technologies news, General Counsel Kenneth Robert Lepage sold 2,517 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total value of $496,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,200 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.05, for a total transaction of $248,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,217 shares of company stock worth $2,312,836. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $153.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

