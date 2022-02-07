Advance Auto Parts (AAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. On average, analysts expect Advance Auto Parts to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $226.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.97, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.40 and a 200 day moving average of $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $151.01 and a one year high of $244.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.49%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAP. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.74.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

